Hyderabad: A 31 year old woman, who was working as a software engineer in a private company, killed herself after being harassed and physically abused by her husband in Rallagua, Shamshabad, of Hyderabad city.

The deceased, Lavanya Lahari, had married Venkateshwar Rao, a pilot, eight years ago and had been a victim of domestic violence for quite some time, sources said.

Following her death, her family shared a 22-second horrifying video, which shows Lahari’s husband brutally thrashing her at their home. The visual revealed is extremely disturbing.

Lahari shared a Facebook post and a suicide note blaming her husband, Venkateshwarlu, for taking the extreme step.

The CCTV footage shows the couple in the living room. The man can be seen brutally hitting the woman, even as she tried to defend herself desperately. The footage also shows the pet dog trying to intervene. Finally, once the man stops, the injured woman can be seen slowly stepping away in pain after having submited to the brutal assault.

