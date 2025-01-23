Hyderabad: Six days after a 35-year-old woman went missing in Hyderabad, her husband claimed Wednesday that he had killed her and disposed of her body parts at various locations, including a lake in the neighbouring Jillellaguda area, police said.

However, authorities stated Thursday that they are still verifying the claims of the 45-year-old ex-serviceman from Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh, who said he dismembered his wife’s body and cooked the parts in a pressure cooker.

The man, identified as Gurumurthy, works as an outsourced security guard at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) facility in Kanchan Bagh.

Police have not yet located any body parts of the woman, P Venkata Madhavi, allegedly discarded by Gurumurthy. “We are verifying his claims, and as of now, no body parts have been found. The investigation is ongoing,” said Ch. Praveen Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, LB Nagar.

Madhavi went missing January 16 from the Meerpet locality in Hyderabad. Gurumurthy and Madhavi, who had been married for 13 years, have two children together.

Initially, Gurumurthy attempted to mislead the investigation by joining his in-laws in filing a police report January 18. He claimed his wife had left home in a fit of rage following an argument on the morning of January 16 and did not return.

As the search for Madhavi intensified, police grew suspicious of the husband and questioned him again. Gurumurthy allegedly confessed to the crime, police said. The couple had reportedly been having frequent arguments in the days leading up to the incident.

According to Kumar, Madhavi had wanted to visit her native place, Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh, for the Sankranti festival and had argued with her husband over the matter on the day she went missing. The couple’s two children were staying at Gurumurthy’s sister’s house at the time.

