Palghar: A 37-year-old Hyderabad resident was booked for allegedly raping a physically disabled professor from Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district after “marrying” her in an illegitimate way, police said Monday.

Mohammad Anwar Moinuddin, a teacher, developed a friendship with the 28-year-old victim, who is a professor at a Vasai college, in May this year and then “married” her by getting a fake qazi to solemnise the ceremony, said Senior Inspector Rajendra Kamble of Manickpur police station.

“She was raped in Vasai and places in Hyderabad and Karnataka. However, he later refused to acknowledge his relationship with her and told her not to keep in touch. She then filed a rape complaint,” he said.

Kamble said the man has not been arrested yet and efforts were on to nab him.

