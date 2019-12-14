Fatehpur: In another heinous incident of rape, an 18-year-old girl was allegedly raped and set ablaze by a man in Fatehpur district Saturday. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital by the police where after receiving primary treatment she was referred to the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur.

The victim’s father alleged that while his 18-year-old daughter was at home alone Saturday, her 22-year-old uncle raped her. After the girl threatened to tell the family about the incident, the uncle poured kerosene on her and set her on fire.

“A case has been filed against the accused on the complaint of the victim’s brother,” said CO City Fatehpur Kapil Dev Mishra. Fatehpur District Magistrate Sanjeev Singh and SP Prashant Singh met the family of the victim and assured them of action against the accused.

Dr Naresh Vishal, posted in the emergency ward of Fatehpur district hospital, said, “The girl was 90 per cent burnt. She has been referred to the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur.”

Dr Anurag Rajoria, Medical Officer of Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, said, “The victim is on oxygen support. She was been taken to the mini operation theatre. Once she is stable we will shift her to the burn ward.”

The administration has been informed about the treatment of the victim, said the Chief Superintendent of the hospital Prof. R.K. Maurya.