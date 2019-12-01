Hyderabad: The rape and murder of 26-year-old veterinarian has led to outrage across the country. While all the four accused have been arrested, netizens have been demanding them to be hanged till death.

Meanwhile, shocking revealations have been coming after police interrogated the four and recorded their statements. As per reports, the four men had hatched a plan to sexually assault the victim when she saw her parking her vehicle during a drink session.

They punctured one of the tyres of the woman’s two-wheeler after she parked it and took a taxi to visit a dermatologist around 6:15 pm. The men, identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakesavulu who worked as truck drivers and assistants, drank whiskey before attacking the woman.

When she returned around 9:15 pm, the men approached the woman, pretending to help her. Three of them forced her into a bush near the toll gate. As the woman kept screaming for help, the men forced whiskey down into her mouth to silence her, the police report said.

The four men then undressed her and took turns to rape her till she fell unconscious and started bleeding. When she started coming back to her senses, the men smothered her to death. They wrapped the body in a blanket, placed it under a bridge and set it on fire with petrol around 2:30 am, the police have found.

The incident has triggered criticism of Telangana police, who allegedly dithered when approached by the woman’s family around 10 pm. The family says they were sent from once police station to another and had to finally go look for her themselves around 3 am.