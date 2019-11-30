Cuttack: The spiralling angst over the gangrape and murder of a female veterinary in Hyderabad was felt in Cuttack Saturday.

Protesting against the incident, ABVP members staged a demonstration in front of Ravenshaw University main gate. The students demanded stern punishment for the culprits involved in the incident.

It may be mentioned here that a veterinary doctor was gangraped and murdered in Hyderabad Wednesday evening while she was on her way back home. Her charred remains were discovered Friday morning by locals.

Hyderabad police arrested four people in connection with the incident Friday.

According to reports, the accused men — two lorry drivers and their helpers — deflated a tyre of the parked scooter of the victim when she was not around and then offered to fix it when she came back to her vehicle a few hours later. They somehow managed to take her to a desolate place on pretext of getting her scooter tyre fixed and gangraped and murdered her. They took the body in a truck to another location where they burned it to eliminate evidence early Thursday morning.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the country.

PNN