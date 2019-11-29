Hyderabad: The family of a woman veterinarian, who was raped and murdered on the outskirts of Hyderabad Wednesday, and women groups Friday demanded capital punishment for the guilty.

The victim’s father said those involved in this ghastly crime should be hanged. “They should be hanged so that nobody else dares to commit such a crime,” he said.

Women leaders of political parties and activists, who consoled the family, also demanded immediate death penalty for those involved in gang rape and murder of the 26-year-old.

The woman was gang raped and murdered by 4-5 persons after she was stranded due to her scooty’s flat tyre near a toll plaza on Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Shamshabad Wednesday night. Her charred body was found the next day near Shadnagar town, about 25 km from the toll plaza.

Opposition Congress MLA Seetakka said despite tall claims by the Telangana government, women lacked security in the state. “Where are the She teams of police which claim to be protecting women,” she asked.

Seetakka said there should be no delay in handing death penalty to the guilty.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N. Rajkumari said the culprits should be hanged immediately. “There is no need for an inquiry or evidence. The punishment should act as a deterrence,” she said.

The TDP leader said every woman should respond to the incident in the manner women responded after December 2012 gang rape and murder Delhi.

Leaders of various women groups also visited the family to express solidarity with the family and demanded death penalty for the culprits.