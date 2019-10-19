Hyderabad: In a weird episode, Hyderabad’s Hussain Sagar lake which is famous for its iconic Gautum Buddha statue was shown as ‘Jai Shri Ram Sagar’ on Google Maps for several days, before it was rectified by the tech giant.

People were surprised to see Hussain Sagar lake seen as ‘Jai Shri Ram Sagar’ and took to Twitter to vent their anger against the cyber vandalism.

“Now this in #Hyderabad Hussain Sagar lake suddenly became Jai Sri Ram Sagar! And I wonder @googlemaps not letting any Edit,” a user tweeted.

“Miscreants Changed The Name Of “Hussain Sagar” To “Jai Shri Ram Sagar” In Hyderabad On #GoogleMaps!! The Lake Hussain Sagar Was Ordered By Ibrahim Quli Qutb Shah And It Was Built In The Year 1563,” another user wrote.

In a similar incident, the city’s ‘Salarjung Pul’ was changed to ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Bridge’ in February on Google Maps. Even the river flowing under the bridge was renamed online. While most the people call it the Musi River, cyber vandals renamed it as “Muchukunda”.

“Someone marked a point in Hussainsagar as a temple and called it Jai Sri Ram Sagar. Changed the name back to Hussain Sagar in English and Telugu. Don’t know if and when it will be reflected for everyone (sic),” another tweet read.

Hussain Sagar is a heart-shaped lake in Hyderabad, Telangana, built by Ibrahim Quli Qutb Shah in 1563. A large monolithic statue of the Gautama Buddha, erected in 1992, stands on Gibraltar Rock in the middle of the lake.