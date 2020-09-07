Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut has condemned Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for his abusive remarks on her, and said that it showed his mentality. The actress posted a video message on her verified Twitter account. In the over minute-long video, Kangana stressed upon the freedom of expression.

“Sanjay Raut ji, you have called me H****khor Ladki, you have abused me. You are a government official, you would know that, in this country, how many girls are getting raped, how many girls are getting abused, they are getting insulted, domestic violence, not every day but every hour. You know who is responsible for all this? It is a mentality like yours,” she began.

“Daughters of this country won’t forgive you. When Aamir Khan ji spoke about intolerance, no one abused him. When Naseeruddin Shah opened up about it, no one abused him. I have praised Mumbai Police in my past interviews,” she said, adding that she has criticised the Mumbai Police after past few incidents, including the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“That is my freedom of expression. Sanjay ji, I condemn you and your thoughts. You are not Maharashtra. You can’t say that I am insulting Maharashtra. Your people are threatening me, still I’ll come to Mumbai on September 9. Will see you. Jai Hind. Jai Maharashtra,” she added.

The war of words between Sanjay Raut and the Bollywood actor erupted over Kangana’s “Mumbai feeling like PoK” comment.

Sanjay Raut had asked the actress to apologise for her comments, but she shared the video to assert that she has complete freedom of expression.