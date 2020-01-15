Puri: At a time when the state government is pumping in several hundreds of crores to create a heritage-cum-security zone around Srimandir here, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration’s (SJTA) failure to issue identity cards to the servitors and employees of the shrine despite a Supreme Court (SC) directive a year ago has invited flak from several quarters.

Many devotees, social activists and intellectuals have opined that the temple administration should take immediate steps to issue the I-cards to Srimandir servitors and employees to ensure fool-proof security at the shrine.

Srimandir, the abode of Lord Jagannath, has been under the target of some extremist groups for last several years. Intelligence department had also submitted a report in this regard to the authorities concerned following which the state government has deployed security personnel in and around the temple. Besides, a team from the elite National Security Guard (NSG) has been inspecting security arrangement at the 12th century shrine on a regular basis for last few years.

The security personnel deployed at the four gates of Srimandir usually frisk the devotees to prevent them from carrying mobile phones and other electronic gadgets into the shrine. However, the policemen allow the servitors and employees into the temple unchecked identifying them from their special attire. The recent incidents of videos or photos of Srimandir going viral on social media are enough to prove the security chinks at the shrine.

Some people, under the guise of servitors, enter the shrine and often harass the devotees by seeking donations, sources said.

“The security personnel usually identify servitors by their dresses. So, some outsiders under the guise of servitors usually enter the shrine without facing any security check. This may lead to a major security breach at the shrine. The temple administration should take immediate steps to issue identity cards to servitors and Srimandir employees. Issuance of I-cards can only check the free entry of unauthorised persons into the shrine,” said a city-based intellectual.

Notably, the SC had asked the temple administration to implement a set of 12 reform measures at Srimandir while hearing a case on the shrine July 5, 2018. The reform measures include issuance of I-cards to the servitors and employees of Srimandir.

“We have issued identity cards to the members of Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee and a few servitors. The process is on to issue identity cards to all servitors and shrine employees,” said an official of SJTA.