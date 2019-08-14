School life is considered the best phase is one’s life, given that this is from where everyone carries forward plenty of memories as they move forward in life. From bursting crackers inside the washroom, to bunking classes to playing pranks on teachers, school life is replete with memories that keep coming back. Among all these, one prominent episode used to be the Independence Day celebrations. Independence Day remains an important affair in every school’s annual cultural calendar. Sunday POST spoke to a few celebrities from the Odia film industry, who shared their childhood memories of Independence Day.

Odia film actor Tamanna Vyas, who has delivered hits like Blackmail and Prem Kumar, says, “School life was the best phase in my life, while Independence Day was the most-cherished affair every year. I used to take part in march-past held on the occasion. We would actively participate in the rehearsals that would start a few days earlier. It has a lot to do with the discipline that I have managed to maintain in my life. The march-past was followed by a series of events such as essay, dance, song and quiz competitions. Besides, we used to perform at cultural events that were held in the evening. Although the back-to-back events left us exhausted, we never felt tired. I miss those days badly.”

Actor Bhoomika Dash says, “Our day used to begin with yoga followed by flag hoisting and march-past. Every year I would be selected to perform on stage to the tunes of patriot songs. A series of state-level events used to be lined up, following the flag hoisting and march-past. I used to participate in essay, dance and debate competitions and would often win prizes. I recall those days with a lot of pride.”

Dipika Tripathy, who made her presence felt in Odia film industry with films like Tiger, Gapa Hele Bi Sata, 2014-Fear of the Year and Romeo Juliet, says, “I used to find the speech given by our teachers and guests very inspiring. The different events and competitions held on that day was the biggest attraction. I would religiously participate in those competitions and would invariably win the first prize every year. I still cherish those days.”

Senior actor and director Sritam Das was an NCC cadet during his school days. “Independence Day had a special significance in my life, as I was a NCC cadet. I would wake up early and reach the school’s parade ground in my NCC uniform a few days before Independence Day. We would train other students ahead of the I-Day. I was made the sergeant of my troop for the school parade. I represented my school for many years in the parade at Barabati Stadium and the state at the national capital.”

Independence Day celebration in school evoked patriotism among the students in school, says popular comedian Tattwa Prakash Satapathy alias Papu Pom Pom. “It was a different feeling saluting the Tricolour and singing the National Anthem. It still gives me goosebumps. However, the biggest draw was the series of cultural events held on that day. I still remember receiving two chocolates and two biscuit packets on this day every year. I have managed to make a successful career in films but I still miss the fun of school days.”

SOYONG, OP