Mumbai: Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has penned a note for her hubby on their fifth marriage anniversary Tuesday.

“5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family. There’s nobody I’d rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day.

“And I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you,” she wrote.

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015 in Delhi and had their first child, daughter Misha, in 2016. Two years later, their second child, son Zain, was born.

In her post, Mira also reminded Shahid how wives are always right.

“You make me laugh like no one else. And more often than not I’m laughing at you. Please don’t forget. Wife is always right. And the three golden words will always be ‘I am sorry’. To many more years of us,” Mira quipped.