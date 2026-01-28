Mumbai: Actor and television personality Rannvijay Singha says his experience of working on Kohrra 2 made him more accepting of the many layers that shape an individual’s life, both on and off screen.

Speaking about what the Netflix series taught him about human fragility, Rannvijay told IANS that life often appears very different from the outside.

“I think it is a reflection of how life is. All of us are doing interviews or promoting a show, you don’t know what’s going on in anybody’s life. Everybody has many different things happening: personal, professional, relationships with parents, spouses, kids.”

He added that what sets Kohrra 2 apart is its deeper emotional focus.

“In a series like this, the focus is not only on the crime, but on everybody who is affected by the crime, the people who are solving it, and their personal lives. That’s why it’s so unique and so different,” he said.

According to Rannvijay, portraying and witnessing these layers made him realise that struggle is universal.

“It actually made me more comfortable knowing that, because sometimes you feel like you’re the only one going through all of these things. From the outside, it looks like, ‘Wow, this guy’s got a lot in life. He’s having fun. He won’t have any problems. But when you see people depicting it or writing it, and then other people relating to it, you realise that everybody is going through something.”

The actor noted that this realisation brought him a sense of comfort and acceptance.

“So, I actually became more comfortable with all the layers I have in my personal life, because everybody has them. And it’s okay. You just have to deal with them. And I guess you learn to be grateful for the things that you have, and then say, ‘Okay, let’s figure out how you can be better. That’s it,’ he added.

The new chapter to Kohrra, stars Barun Sobti and Mona Singh. The second season will stream from February 11 on Netflix.

Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, and Sudip Sharma, Season 2 brings a fresh case and a new pairing, rooted once again in Punjab’s bleak, wintry terrain where silence often speaks louder than a confession.

A Film Squad Production in Association with Act Three, produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani, Season 2 also marks an important creative evolution for the series.