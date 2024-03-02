Sambalpur/Bhubaneswar: The one-day 100 Cube Startup Conclave kicked off at IIM Sambalpur here Friday with Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurating I-Hub Foundation, the physical and virtual incubator.

Established under Section 8 as a registered company, I-Hub Foundation will play a pivotal role in nurturing and supporting innovative ventures across diverse sectors including textiles, art and culture, agriculture, healthcare, financial and digital inclusivity, tribal entrepreneurship, and sustainability, among others. Spearheaded by the Union Education Ministry, the 100 Cube conclave at IIM Sambalpur aims to establish 100 startups on its premises, each with an approximate valuation of Rs 100 crore by Odisha’s centennial celebration in 2036. The conclave witnessed a gathering of entrepreneurs and industry stakeholders, who were welcomed by Mahadeo Jaiswal, director of IIM Sambalpur. During the event, an MoU was signed for the establishment of the Centre of Management Education in Angul, Odisha, by IIM Mumbai and IIM Sambalpur.