Margao: Churchill Brothers registered a 2-1 victory over Real Kashmir in an I-League clash at the Fatorda Stadium here Wednesday.

Willis Deon Plaza opened the scoring by converting a penalty before Mapuia added the second with a stunning strike. Robin Singh pulled one back for the Snow Leopards, but the first half double turned out to be enough for the hosts to walk away with three points.

The victory takes Churchill to third in the I-League standings with 19 points, while Kashmir remain in seventh place with 15 points.

In the 10th minute, Churchill were awarded a penalty after Farhan Ganie was adjudged to have handled the ball while trying to clear a cross from Quan Gomes. Willis Plaza stepped up and made no mistake from 12 yards, sending Kashmir keeper Phurba Lachenpa the wrong way.

Around 10 minutes later, Mapuia latched on to a loose ball on the edge of the 18-yard box and with a flurry of white shirts closing him down got his strike away and found the top corner in stunning fashion, doubling his side’s advantage.

Coach Robertson was forced into making an early substitution in the 24th minute, given how the game was unfolding at this point. He opted to add some fire to his attack, bringing on Higginbotham, with Dalraj Singh making way.

The Englishman almost pulled one back before half-time, going for goal on the volley from a distance but his effort skimmed across the crossbar in what would have otherwise been a spectacular goal. However, Churchill went into the break with a two-goal cushion.

Mapuia had another golden opportunity in the 80th minute after Plaza had put him through on goal but he couldn’t ride on Bazie Armand’s challenge and went down. The pieces fell to Plaza with the goal gaping, but his effort was blocked.

The Snow Leopards roared back in the 82nd minute when Sena Ralte’s cross-field delivery found Robin Singh unmarked in the box and the veteran forward made no mistake as Kashmir’s two winter signings combined and delivered to stir a nervy ending.

IANS