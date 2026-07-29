New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wednesday defended her remarks against Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi, asserting that she had merely spoken the truth and questioning why her comments were considered unparliamentary.

Speaking to reporters, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “I only spoke the truth. What was unparliamentary about what I said? If they want to punish me for speaking the truth, they are free to do so. I will continue to speak the truth.”

She further claimed that she possessed evidence to support her statements.

“I have videos with me. We have also seen the incident involving the assault of girls at a pub in Mangaluru. The person involved was inducted into the BJP by Pralhad Joshi. Although he was removed a few hours later, photographs of his induction exist. So, this is not just about one incident; it reflects his attitude towards women,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi also stated that she would raise the issue of why her remarks had been expunged from the parliamentary records.

She further reacted to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s allegation that Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi used abusive language, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “My brother has never used abusive language.”

The controversy erupted after the Lok Sabha witnessed a heated exchange Tuesday during a discussion on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made remarks concerning the newly appointed Education Minister, Pralhad Joshi, which were subsequently expunged from the official records of the House.

The expunction of her comments triggered protests from members of the Treasury benches, who also demanded an apology from the Congress leader.

Vadra made the remarks while participating in the debate on the bill. Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Kiren Rijiju accused her of making personal attacks and indulging in what they described as “character assassination”.

Objecting strongly to the comments, Joshi said, “Priyanka Gandhi should have authenticated her statements. Action should be taken regarding the misinformation being spread. Can one simply say anything and get away with it? I completely refute these allegations. She should apologise, and appropriate action should be taken.”

During her speech, Priyanka Gandhi also criticised BJP MPs for welcoming former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the Parliament complex following his resignation, saying they greeted him as though a “superstar” had arrived.

The episode has sparked a political row, with both the ruling party and the opposition exchanging sharp accusations over the remarks and their subsequent removal from the House records.