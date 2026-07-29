Kolkata: The West Bengal Police Wednesday said a recovery of huge quantities of smuggled explosives, including ammonium nitrate and gelatin sticks, was made from Nalhati in Birbhum district following a nightlong operation.

It is learnt that after being tipped off about the huge quantities of explosives being stored at a house at the Lakhnamara village in the Nalhati Block, which is popular as a stone-quarry hub in the Birbhum district, the police operation started Tuesday night.

Huge quantities of explosives were recovered from that house. The police personnel were also taken aback by the huge quantities of explosives there, and were investigating whether an organised racket was involved behind the development.

“We are also investigating whether the explosives were stockpiled for use at the local stone quarries or if there was any sabotage plan behind it,” an investigating officer said.

It is learnt that search operations continued through Tuesday night and finally the explosives were recovered from a hidden place in the backyard of the house. A total of 800 kilograms of ammonium nitrate and 12,400 pieces of gelatin sticks were recovered.

In addition, 105 detonators and 36 detonating fuse coils were recovered. Police said that several other items related to the use of explosives were also recovered.

The personnel from the bomb squad reached the spot on receiving the information. The police cordoned off the entire area. Tight security measures were taken to prevent any untoward incident.

The recovered explosives were examined and confiscated.

Initial investigation revealed that the house from which the explosives were recovered had been rented out recently. The police are trying to track the tenant who is absconding. The owner of the house is also being questioned.

The police have also started a detailed investigation into the source, supply network and possible use of the explosives. Birbhum District Police have informed that such operations will continue in the future as part of the ‘zero tolerance for crime’ policy to suppress crime and maintain law and order.

Last week, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) recovered a large cache of explosives, including 20 bags of ammonium nitrate and multiple detonators, during a raid in the same Nalhati area of West Bengal’s Birbhum district, and arrested one suspect in connection with the case.