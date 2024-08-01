Wayanad: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with sister Priyanka visited landslides-hit areas of Wayanad Thursday and said that he now feels the same way he did when his father died.

“I remember what I felt when my father died. Here, people have not just lost their fathers, they have lost their entire families. I know what I have felt and it is much worse than that. It is not one person who is feeling it. It is thousands of people who are feeling it. So, it is very very sad.

Gandhi said he was ‘deeply pained’ to see people who have lost family members and homes in the tragedy, calling it a ‘national disaster’ and demanded an urgent comprehensive action plan.

Gandhi, a former Congress MP from Wayanad, said it was a “terrible tragedy for Wayanad, Kerala, and the nation.”

“We have come here to see the situation. It is quite a painful experience to see that people lost their family members and houses. It’s very difficult to speak to people in these circumstances because you really don’t know what to say to them. It’s been quite a difficult day for me, but we are going to try and help make sure that the survivors get what is due,” he told reporters.

“To me, this is a national disaster for sure, but let’s see what the government says,” he said in response to reporters’ queries.

Both Gandhi and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, first visited the landslide-hit Chooralmala area of Wayanad.

Vadra spoke along similar lines as Gandhi, saying the pain people in the area were experiencing was unimaginable.

“We are here to help them and to give as much support and comfort as we can,” she said.

They both said that most of the affected people do not want to go back and want to be relocated or rehabilitated elsewhere.

While Gandhi hoped that the government would take the people’s wishes into account, Vadra said, “We will have to think of some solution to rehabilitate them in a safer area.”

Both of them were speaking to reporters after visiting the landslide-affected area of Chooralmala here, a hospital and community health centre in Meppadi, and two relief camps.

“I think we all owe these people respect and affection, and we should all be standing with them. I am very proud that a lot of people are standing with the people of Wayanad. The whole nation’s attention is towards Wayanad and I am sure that the people of the nation are going to help Wayanad,” Gandhi said.

When asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks blaming the state government with regard to the loss of life in the landslides, Gandhi said it was not the time or place to discuss politics.

“People here require help. The time right now is to make sure that they get all the assistance they need. There are people here who are in shock. They need medical assistance. I think those are the things we should be discussing. I am not interested in talking about politics now.

“I am interested in the people of Wayanad and interested in them getting the best possible care and protection and being looked after for the future,” he said.

Vadra said she feels the same way as her brother with regard to the tragedy.

“In times like this all of us should do everything we can to support those who are suffering,” she said.

She further indicated that they will be staying back in Wayanad and said that when they are here Friday, “we are thinking of sitting down and charting out how many affected people there are, what all we can do, what help and support are coming and how we can assist, especially the children who have been left on their own”.

After visiting the landslide-hit spot, Gandhi in a Facebook post said that witnessing the scenes of disaster and tragedy deeply pained his heart.

“In these difficult times, Priyanka and I stand with the people of Wayanad. We are closely monitoring the relief, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts, ensuring that all necessary assistance is provided. The UDF is committed to extending all possible support.”

“The repeated incidents of landslides and natural calamities are extremely concerning. A comprehensive action plan is urgently needed,” he said in his post.

After reaching Chooralmala, Gandhi and his sister — donning translucent blue raincoats — crossed the temporary wooden walkway built there, witnessed the construction of the Bailey Bridge, and walked around the area, braving the rain and muddy terrain.

Thereafter, they visited two relief camps, Dr Moopen’s Medical College and the Community Health Centre in Meppadi where the bodies of the victims were kept in refrigerated coffins and interacted with the grieving families there.

AICC general secretary and Alappuzha MP KC Venugopal and various other Congress leaders also accompanied them.

Gandhi, who won from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 general elections, had emerged victorious this year as well.

However, as also won from the Raebareli LS seat in Uttar Pradesh, he gave up the Wayanad segment, from where Vadra is expected to contest when a by-election is held there.

Gandhi and Vadra landed at Kannur airport at 9.30 am and then travelled to Wayanad by road.

Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains hit Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha hamlets in the early hours of Tuesday, killing 177 people, including women and children, so far.

PTI