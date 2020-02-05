Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth Wednesday defended the Modi government over the controversial citizenship law saying it will not affect Muslims even as he wondered how Muslims who chose to stay back in India following Partition are sent out of the country.

“Citizenship Amendment Act will not affect any citizen of our country. If it affects Muslims, then I will be the first person to stand up for them,” Rajinikanth said on Wednesday. “How will Muslims who chose to stay back in India following partition be sent out of the country?” Rajinikanth was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Rajinikanth: Citizenship Amendment Act will not affect any citizen of our country, if it affects Muslims then I will be the first person to stand up for them. NPR is a necessity to find out about the outsiders. It has been clarified that NRC has not been formulated yet. pic.twitter.com/wyXMCY8pH9 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

Rajinikanth also spoke in favour of the population register as he called NPR a necessity. “NPR is a necessity to find out about the outsiders. It has been clarified that NRC has not been formulated yet,” Rajinikanth said. The superstar also accused some political parties of instigating people against CAA for their selfish interests.

Rajinikanth had earlier expressed concern over violence in various parts of the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saying violence and rioting cannot be a way to find solution to any issue.

“Violence and rioting should not become a way to find solution for any issue. I request the people of India to stay united and vigilant keeping in mind the nation’s security and welfare,” Rajinikanth had said.