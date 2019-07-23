Hisar/New Delhi: The Income Tax Department Tuesday carried out searches at the residence and office premises of Haryana Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi.

A senior Income Tax department official told IANS, “The tax department has carried out search operation at the residence and business premises of Bishnoi in Delhi, Hisar and Adampur.”

The officials said that several teams of IT officials from the national capital reached the residence and office premises of Bishnoi in Hisar and Adampur in the morning at around 8 am.

The official said that during the searches the tax authorities have recovered documents and bank account numbers with detailed financial transactions. The official said the authorities have also recovered documents related to several properties.

The official said that the residence of Bishnoi’s father and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal was also searched. The official said that the tax authorities also seized the computers and laptops of Bishnoi.

Bishnoi, son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, who was the longest serving Chief Minister of Haryana, is the MLA from Adampur, while his wife Renuka Bishnoi represents the Hansi seat in the state Assembly.

The couple had won the 2014 Assembly election as the Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC) candidates. The party was later merged with the Congress in 2016. Their son, Bhavya Bishnoi, had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from the Hisar parliamentary seat as a Congress candidate.