Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi revealed in an exclusive interview while promoting ‘Acharya’ that he wants his family to be known as the ‘Kapoors’ of the south.

Chiranjeevi recalls a conversation with his brother Pawan Kalyan, in which he expressed his desire for their family to be known as the ‘Kapoors’ of the south.

“There is a Kapoor craze in Hindi cinema. In South Cinema, I also wished for our family to be like that. I’m so happy to see how these kids (from Pawan Kalyan to Allu Arjun and others) have grown up and made a name for themselves in cinema”, Chiranjeevi explained.

Chiranjeevi also recalls an incident, when he had previously travelled to the north, where he had felt humiliated.

Read Also – SRK, Kajol, Farah Khan approached for ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’

‘The ‘Indra’ actor explained, “Despite the fact that I had won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature film in National Integration for Rudraveena, there was little mention of the South in the award event. I felt humiliated”.

“Now that I see the regional lines slowly perishing, I feel happy”, Chiranjeevi conveyed.

Chiranjeevi spoke about his experience working with his son, Ram Charan, the latest pan-India sensation, and said, “Such opportunities do not come along very often for actors. I am a fortunate father who has witnessed Charan’s incredible growth as an actor “.

Helmed by Koratala Siva, ‘Acharya’ is in theaters on April 29.