Education is not limited to degrees. Creating value-based quality education with an aim to boost morality among students is the primary responsibility of an educationist. Chairman of ODM Educational Group Satyabrata Minaketan is among those scholars who aim to bring changes in society through education. He is an educator, social worker, writer and also the founder of Healthville, a diagnosis centre. During a tete-a-tete with Orissa POST, Minaketan shares his objectives and plans. Excerpts.

How bad was the impact of Covid-19 on education in state?

The 2019-20 academic year was severely affected by the pandemic. We were a bit worried from the beginning of the academic year 2020-21 about holding classes offline. However, with all modern facilities we imparted education to our students in a hassle-free manner. Classes under the roof are an unparalleled experience for all including students, teachers and the management.

What are the plans for 2021-22 academic year?

Unlike in the previous academic year, we will set up a cutting edge facility in 2021-22 academic year. We hope the performance of ODM School is visible everywhere. Education doesn’t mean study, exams and results or not just getting a job. But we believe that education develops morality among students to create a better community and ODM School of Education will bridge the gap.

What was the impact of the pandemic on ODM group?

Our journey started with only three teachers and 30 students but now we have 300 teachers and 5,000 students. As the founder, it is my responsibility to offer moral education to my students. We arranged several programmes for our students during the lockdowns. Although schools were shut for several months, now things are limping back to normalcy.

How do you see the Union Budget?

The Union Budget 2021-22 is a multifaceted one. It will boost value-based education. It is the responsibility of an educationist to observe new policies. In the Budget, the central government has taken significant steps to help the economy bounce back and boost the market demand.

How do you see the competition as there are many premium schools in Bhubaneswar?

Those who understand the definition of education never try to be competitive but they always focus on strengthening the value of education. I’m not worried about what others are doing. I am focused on providing better education facilities to my students.

Who are the pillars of your success?

We achieve success when we work hard all together. My wife supported me in this successful journey. My staff and parents have showered their love and trust on ODM family which inspired us to move forward.

How do you balance education, social service, art and health service?

I hail from a small village and came to a big city. I believe that serving society and nurturing art and culture are the responsibilities of a noble man. Since we have gained many things from society is it not our responsibility to give back? Education is the best channel to bring changes in society. I am determined to establish a good society by grooming students.