Sorada: Had she been rescued much earlier it would have made a difference, exclaims a child bride after her rescue from her in-laws’ house in Ganjam.

The child, however, remains forever indebted to her school teacher who took to social media and tweeted her ward’s plight to the Collector of Ganjam Vijay Amruta Kulange.

The child bride, who was married off to her uncle’s son at a village under Badagada police limits of Sorada block in Ganjam district, was rescued Friday.

However, the incident came to the fore only Saturday.

The minor girl is a resident of a village of Sorada block under Badagada police limits. She and her father had been living in Pipili where she was studying.

A female teacher of her school marked that the girl had stopped coming to the school for days together. Assuming that she might be suffering from a disease, she asked one of her classmates about the reason for her disappearance. She was informed that the student had been married off to her uncle’s son in Ganjam district two months ago.

Concerned about her ward’s wellbeing, she tweeted to the Collector of Ganjam district, informing him the minor girl’s pitiful condition. Acting on the teacher’s tweet, the Collector directed Badagada police station and Sorada sub divisional police officer (SDPO) to rescue the girl. After being rescued, the girl was handed over to child line after her medical test at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

On the other hand, the groom’s father said the marriage had been solemnised with the willingness of both sides.

When contacted, Sorada SDPO said that the girl is keen to continue her education. Her family members forcefully married her off, against her wish, the SDPO added.

In her reaction, the minor bride said that had she been rescued much earlier it would have made a difference.

PNN