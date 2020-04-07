Bhubaneswar: Indian Air Force Monday (IAF) deployed two of its AN-32 cargo aircrafts Monday to airlift critical medical equipment needed to set up a testing facility in the state, the force said Tuesday.

According to a tweet by IAF media coordination centre, “02 AN-32 transport aircraft of IAF airlifted 19 personnel & 3500 kgs of medical equipment of ICMR from Tambaram to Bhubaneshwar for setting of medical Lab & facilities on 06 Apr 20.”

“The task was in support of ICMR to facilitate & bring up testing lab in Odisha. The men & material was transported at a short notice. MCU Tambram carried out the screening, loading of entire cargo & passengers safely,” it added.