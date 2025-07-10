Bhubaneswar: In a move to strengthen urban sanitation, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently inaugurated three modern public toilets at key City locations. The first facility, located at CRP Square near Priyadarshini Market, was jointly inaugurated by Ekamra-Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh and Mayor Sulochana Das. The second was opened near Toshali Plaza in Satyanagar by Bhubaneswar-Central MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, while the third, near Utkal Hospital, was inaugurated by Mayor Das. Deputy Mayor Manjulata Kanhar, Standing Committee Chairman Biranchi Narayan Mahasupakar, local corporators, senior citizens, SHG members, and market association representatives attended the events. Mayor Das said the initiative reflects BMC’s commitment to ensuring clean and accessible sanitation for the thousands of people who visit the Capital city daily.

She noted that the civic body, under the leadership of Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, has been systematically executing sanitation projects in public areas to meet the needs of a growing population. With these new additions, BMC now manages 111 community toilets, 70 group toilets, and 25 e-toilets—providing 1,465 seats that can serve over 50,000 users daily. Construction of additional facilities is underway.