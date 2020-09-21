New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has approached the Haryana government seeking ‘prompt measures’ to put in place an efficient garbage removal system around the Ambala air base. This declaration was made by Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik in the Lok Sabha Monday. The newly-inducted Rafale fighter fleet is based at the Ambala air base.

“The IAF has approached Haryana Government. It has sought prompt measures to address the garbage disposal method around Ambala Air Force station,” Naik said in reply to a question. He said ‘large concentration’ of different types of birds around the base has been seen, predominantly due to the presence of garbage.

The Ambala station is a premier base of the IAF which houses Jaguar and the MiG-21 Bison aircraft as well. The IAF has been seeking removal of garbage to avoid any incident of damage to its aircraft due to bird-hit.

“The measures require commissioning of ‘under the roof’ scientific solid waste management plant at a distance of more than 10kms from the Ambala airbase,” Naik said.

It should be stated here that the Rafale fighter jets are one of the most expensive and modern aircraft in the world. The first set of five jets has already arrived in India. Pilots who have been trained to fly the aircraft are going out on regular sorties. Hence the IAF cannot put these aircraft at risk due to flying of birds.

Naik was asked whether the government is considering to use ancient Vedic knowledge available in ‘Dhanurveda’ and ‘Viman Shastra’ to further strengthen India’s defence mechanism. Naik said no such proposal was under consideration of the Defence Ministry.