Bhopal: An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer arrested for allegedly posing as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and calling up the Madhya Pradesh governor to get a dentist friend appointed as vice-chancellor of a university was Monday remanded in police custody.

Judicial Magistrate Pushpak Pathak has sent IAF Wing Commander Kuldeep Baghela and his Bhopal-based dentist friend Chandresh Kumar Shukla to three days in police custody, said Special Task Force (Bhopal) SP Rajesh Singh Bhadoria.

“We sought their remand as we needed time to work on the technical aspect of the case and gather evidence,” Bhadoria told reporters.

Baghela, posing as Shah had called up Governor Lalji Tandon to get Shukla appointed as VC of Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU) in Jabalpur.

During the call, Shukla posed as the Union Home Minister’s personal assistant.

Baghela, posted in the IAF headquarters in Delhi, and Shukla, both in the 35-40 age group, were arrested last week when Raj Bhavan officials, suspecting something amiss, cross-verified the call and alerted the STF.

Baghela has previously worked as aide-de-camp (ADC) to former MP Governor Ramnaresh Yadav for three years, informed police.

PTI