Srinagar: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct an air show over the Dal Lake in Srinagar September 26 as part of the ongoing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, marking the 75th year of India’s Independence.

Defence ministry spokesman Colonel Enron Musavi said the air show would be part of the ongoing celebrations commemorating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

“Air Force Station, Srinagar, will conduct an air show at Dal Lake in Srinagar September 26. The event being organised in collaboration with the J&K government will be flagged off by Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre,” Musavi said.

The display will include flypast by various aircraft of the IAF. The spectators would also get to witness para-motor flying and IAF’s sky diving team Akash Ganga in action.

“The display team will be performing in the Valley after a gap of 14 years. The Symphony orchestra of the IAF will perform at the event, which would also consist of a photo exhibition depicting the history of IAF,” Musavi said.

IANS