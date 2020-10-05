New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is very ‘well positioned’ to deal with any threats including that from China. The IFA has made very strong deployments in all relevant areas considering the security scenario. This information was given by Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria here Monday. He made the comments while referring to the border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

Bhadauria was addressing a press conference ahead of ‘Air Force Day’ which is celebrated October 8. He asserted that Chinese air power can’t get the better of India’s capabilities. However, he also added that there is no question of underestimating the adversary. Bhadauria also said that the IAF is prepared to deal with a two-front war along the northern and western borders.

“Be rest assured that we have deployed strongly to deal with any contingency. There is nothing to worry about,” the IAF chief said when asked about the situation in eastern Ladakh. “We have made deployment in all relevant areas; Ladakh is a small part,” he added.

The Air Chief Marshal said the IAF is ‘very well positioned’ to deal with any action along the northern border. “Induction of the Rafale jets has given us an operational edge,” he added.

India and China are locked in a five-month-long bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh. The standoff has significantly strained ties of the two countries.

The IAF has already deployed almost all its frontline fighter jets in the key frontier air bases in eastern Ladakh. They also have been positioned elsewhere along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Among the aircraft deployed are Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar and Mirage 2000. The newly inducted fleet of five Rafale jets has also been carrying out sorties in eastern Ladakh.

The IAF has also been carrying out night time combat air patrols over the eastern Ladakh region. It is an apparent message to China that it is ready to deal with any eventuality in the mountainous region.