Sulur: Tarang Shakti, the IAF organised multinational exercise that will see the participation of air force units including from Germany and France got underway here Tuesday and will see a number of advanced fighters and other aircraft taking to the skies as part of the various simulated scenario.

Simulated scenario, including electronic warfare, would be part of the exercise being held in this western city, about 500 km from Chennai, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said

“…we have at least six different types of IAF aircraft flying alongside the Eurofighter Typhoons and Rafale from the visiting countries…we have also simulated electronic warfare environment, we simulate radars, we simulate air defences and operate in some sort of a network environment against multiple kinds of opposition in every mission.”

“The whole idea is to be able to operate- you are aware that we are without a common data link with the visiting Air Forces, so we need to operate without a datalink. That itself is a very complex exercise. The main focus will be on what we call the large force engagements where large numbers of formations will be operating together,” the Air chief told reporters.

This would be the first such exercise being conducted by the IAF in about six decades.

The top official pointed out that over the years, the Indian Air Force has been having a lot of bilateral exercises with partners and friendly countries, including the Royal Air Force, the Air Forces of the US, France and Singapore.

According to the IAF, EX Tarang Shakti 24 is the “first multinational exercise being hosted,” by it.

This exercise will bring together India’s Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs) Germany, Spain, France and the United Kingdom at the Southern Air Command’s flying station here, promoting international cooperation and enhancing collective security capabilities.

Eurofighter Typhoons from Germany, Spain and the UK, Rafales from France, refuellers and heavy military transport from these countries will be participating in the exercise that will go on till August 13.

Besides, IAF’s SU-30MKI, Rafale,Tejas, Mirage, Mig 29 K (Indian Navy) and heavy military transport aircraft C-130 will be participating.

During the exercise, a range of operations including mutual exchange sorties, large and small force engagements and various other missions have been planned to benefit all participating countries, it said.

PTI