Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Thursday gave IAS officer Vineel Krishna a new assignment of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister Office (COVID management) in addition to his existing duties of Director of Sports and MD of Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (OMECL).

Along with Krishna, three OAS officers in the state were also given additional duties, a circular from the state government said.

Lata Manoj Kumar Ray, OAS (S), Joint Secretary, Department of Water Resources has been posted as Joint Secretary in the office of the Chief Minister.

Subranshu Mishra, OAS (SB), Sub-Collector, Cuttack was posted as Deputy Secretary in the CM’s office.

Pratap Kumar Beura, OAS (SB), Additional Land Officer, GA&PG Department has been posted as Sub-Collector, Cuttack to replace Mishra.

