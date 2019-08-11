New Delhi: Amid simmering discontent between India and Pakistan over the government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 on Jammu and Kashmir the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has issued an alert about Islamic State (IS) and ISI-backed terrorist groups planning attacks in India on the occasion of Eid Monday.

In a confidential report issued to state police units and police headquarters Friday, the IB said the ISI-backed jehadi groups may carry out terror acts in Jammu and Kashmir and other places in the country around Eid.

According to sources, the Islamic State and Pakistan-backed pro-radical terrorist organisations may target crowded places such as bus stops, railway stations, airports and other important places. Top IB sources said even though the IS has not been able to spread terror in India for a long time, the government’s decision on Jammu and Kashmir has left it enraged.

Of late, there have been reports of the presence of some sleeper modules backed by Taliban in India. The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) had recently carried out raids in several states, including Kerala, to look for terror cells allegedly linked to the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, a top official said Sunday that people in Kashmir Valley are allowed to offer prayers in mosques on Monday’s Eid festivities and restrictions on mobile and landline phones are being lifted at the earliest. Top priority of the government is to maintain peace and prevent casualty and mischief in Jammu and Kashmir. The district administrations are constantly reviewing the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and they will facilitate people to offer prayers in mosques during Eid, the official said. Last Friday, people were allowed to visit neighborhood mosques and offer prayers there. However, large gatherings were not allowed in any part of the Valley.

Asked about the restrictions imposed on communication links, the official said these were temporary measures taken to maintain peace and prevent circulation of misinformation and rumours.

“The government is conscious of the ground situation and doing utmost so that there is minimum inconvenience to the people. Everyday something or the other restrictions are relaxed. We will take decisions on lifting restrictions on phones as early as possible,” he said.

The official, however, said all decisions are not taken by the Central government and local administrations are taking calls wherever necessary, particularly in regard to law and order. Situation in all parts of Kashmir is normal and there has been no report of violence anywhere in the Valley, he said.

Markets are open Sunday and people were seen shopping for the festival. The government has also made arrangements for availability of adequate food and other essentials across the Kashmir Valley and steps are being taken to deliver certain goods at people’s doorsteps.

The restrictions were imposed on August 5 when Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Centre has decided abrogation of special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and creation of two new UTs – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh – after bifurcating the state. President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday declared the abrogation of special status under Article 370 following a Parliamentary approval. The President Saturday gave assent to a Bill passed by the Parliament for bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories which will come into existence October 31.