Lakhanpur: The first unit of Ib Thermal power station of Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) at Banharpali in Jharsuguda district was shut down over some mechanical issues late Thursday night.

With the shutdown, generation of 210MW of electricity has been affected.

The first unit produces 210 MW electricity. This unit, as per the allegations of some officials and workers, has been developing technical issues on a regular basis as no proper maintenance is being carried out.

Owing to frequent shutdowns, the company is losing revenue in crores. They demanded the state government’s intervention in this regard.

When contacted, the project’s information and public relation officer Himanshu Behera said the company is repairing the unit on a war footing basis. In two to three days, it will be functional again.

Notably, the Thermal power station has two power generation units: 210MW each and GRIDCO purchases the entire load.

