New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board deferred Thursday a decision on all agenda items, including the fate of the T20 World Cup in Australia, till June 10. The T20 World Cup is scheduled from October 18 to November 15 this year in Australia. However, there is intense speculation about the event being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have said that the window will be an opportunity to host the currently suspended IPL.

“The Board also requested the ICC management continue with their discussions with stakeholders in exploring various contingency options in light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the COVID-19 virus,” the ICC said in a statement after the board’s tele-conference.

Chances, however are that the World Cup T20 in Australia will be postponed till 2022. India is scheduled to host the next edition of the tournament next year sometime during October and November. So this year’s event has been deferred to 2022. This will provide a window for around 40 days which the BCCI is keen to utilise by hosting the IPL.

However, it must be added that all depends on the government. The IPL has also been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in India.

Agencies