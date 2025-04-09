Dubai: New Zealand stand-in skipper Michael Bracewell has moved up in the top five of the ICC Men’s All-Rounder Rankings following victory in the third ODI against Pakistan.

The 34-year-old, who contributed 85 runs with the bat, including a superb half-century in the final ODI in New Zealand’s 3-0 series sweep over Pakistan, rose two spots to be placed fifth in the all-rounder list with 246 rating points, becoming highest ranked Kiwi in the category with compatriot Mitchell Santner sitting sixth.

In the final ODI, walking in at 6, the allrounder’s rampant 40-ball 59-run knock, including a four and six maximums, powered the Black Caps’ charge as they posted 264/8 on the board from their 42 overs.

Bracewell didn’t stop there as he went on to grab the wicket of Faheem Ashraf, ending with an economical 1-39 from his eight overs, with Ben Sears’ sizzling five-wicket haul leading the home side to a 43-run win and the series sweep.

His blitz with the bat has also pushed him up 12 places in the batter rankings, occupying the 89th position, while retaining his 18th spot in the bowlers rankings, ICC reports.

The ODI batting rankings witness no major change, with India’s Shubman Gill retaining his No. 1 spot, followed by Pakistan’s Babar Azam and India skipper Rohit Sharma on second and third, respectively.

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan climbed two spots, placing him at 21 in the batting rankings after a decent outing over the course of the three ODIs against New Zealand.

New Zealand’s Ben Sears was the big mover for the bowlers, taking five wickets to finish with 10 for the three matches that helped him to bag the Player of the Series accolade. He jumped 64 spots in the bowling rankings to enter top 100.