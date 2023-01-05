Mahakalpara: The efficacy of the Integrated Child Development Services Scheme (ICDS) has come under scanner in Mahakalpara block of Kendrapara district as 145 children were reportedly found malnourished in various areas of the block. Crores of rupees are being spent through supplementary nutrition programme (SNP) under ICDS to tackle malnutrition and control infant and maternal mortality rate (IMMR). The programme is executed through Anganwadi centres is aimed at meeting nutritional needs among infants, and expectant and lactating mothers.

Dry and cooked food is provided to children and pregnant women through Anganwadi centres to ward off nutritional deficiency and foster physical growth. Due to a lack of proper nutrition, children become underweight, stunted, and vulnerable to various diseases. However, it was alleged that sattu or mixed flour as prepared by the SHGs is of very poor quality and fails to provide any nutritional value to the children. As a result, many children are affected by malnutrition. Reports said, there are 31 panchayats under this block. According to official data from the office of the ICDS, 145 children have been affected by malnutrition in 23 panchayats.

As many as 7,628 kids in the age group of 6 months to 3 years, 7,617 children in the age group of three to six years and 1,296 lactating mothers, and 1,594 expectant mothers are now being covered here under the SNP. It was stated that special sattu prepared from dry milk powder, fat, groundnut, wheat and peas will be given to the 145 malnourished children. Every child will be given 3 kg of special sattu each month. The sattu has been prepared by Baba Abhiram SHG and has reached the ICDS office, it was learnt. CDPO Kabita Mallick said that 4 kids in Batighar, 7 in Kharinasi, 13 in Ramnagar, 7 in Baulakani, 3 in Petachhela, 8 in Barakandha, 5 in Mangalpur, 12 in Jambu, 12 in Bardang, 5 in Mahakalpara, 3 in Rajgad, 8 in Bijaynagar, 1 in Balipal, 8 in Badidhi, 5 in Kebi Dandua, 4 in Suniti, 4 in Gogua, 7 in Jaychandrapur, 9 in Badakul, 6 in Patulipank, 15 in Tikarpanka, 4 in Tikhiri and 2 in Ameipal panchayats were found to be malnourished.

Now, social activists and various outfits have sought to know why crores of rupees are being spent on the scheme in the name of controlling malnutrition. Subash Swain, a local resident said that sattu prepared for kids and women is sub-standard and, it naturally will not be effective against malnutrition. Contacted, the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) said that a team will be formed in each Anganwadi centre to conduct field visits to identify malnourished kids and provide them sattu.