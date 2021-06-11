Mumbai: Acting legend Dilip Kumar was discharged from a hospital here Friday. Dilip Kumar’s release came five days after he was hospitalised due to episodes of breathlessness. The 98-year-old screen icon was undergoing treatment at the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-Covid-19 facility, from Sunday.

“With the blessings and prayers of all of you, Dilip Sahab is going to his home from hospital. Your immense love and affection always touches the heart of Sahab,” a post on the official Twitter handle of Dilip Kumar read. The tweet was shared by the cinema icon’s family friend, Faisal Farooqui.

The veteran was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. It is a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs. The actor underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure Wednesday.

Kumar’s wife, veteran actor Saira Banu said doctors have advised him to continue to take antibiotics. “The fluid has been removed and he took a rest in the hospital for few days. Now we are going home. Pray for his good health and pray that he should he alright,” Banu told reporters after the actor was discharged from the hospital at around 12.45pm. “Doctors have said that he should continue to have antibiotics through IV,” she added.

Kumar was initially supposed to be discharged Thursday. However, the family and the doctors decided to let him rest in the medical facility for another day.

The Hindi cinema veteran’s career spans over five decades. He has given hits like Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam. He was admitted to the same hospital last month for a regular health check-up. Kumar’s last big screen appearance was the 1998 film Qila.