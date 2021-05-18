Jagatsinghpur: The establishment of the ICT laboratories aimed at skill development of students in over 132 schools in this district has turned out to be damp squib with the laboratories remaining non-functional and unused following closure of schools due to Covid-19.

According to reports, the implementation of the scheme has come to a naught with computer systems worth crores of rupees rotting in the school premises in the district. The need of the hour during the pandemic was to keep the ICT labs operational but the district administration allegedly showed no interest.

These labs could have come handy in imparting online teaching to the students, but the teachers relied more on mobile phones. Observers said that there would have been no Internet network failure if the ICT labs were operational

The teachers could have used these labs to make bigger presentation to their students. However, it turned out to be failure despite crores being spent to implement the scheme. It has even been alleged that e-content was not loaded in most of the labs.

The Centre-sponsored programme aims at providing easy access of technology to the students to learn beyond regular classroom studies beginning with the set up of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) labs. The scheme also aims at giving equal opportunities to utilise technology by those having socio-economic and geographical disadvantages.

The ICT lab scheme of E-Vidyalaya programme was started under Odisha Madhyamik Sikshya Mission that aims to establish labs in 4,000 government schools in the first phase and an additional 2,000 labs in the second phase. However, it is yet to become a reality in the state.

The ICT lab is equipped with high-end integrated computer, interactive board, projector, televisions and audio-visual facilities.

The Odisha Knowledge Corporation which is the nodal agency had prepared e-content in various subject for Classes VIII and IX training of teachers and management of these labs. The ICT labs were established in 132 out of 166 schools in the district.

The ICT labs were established in building having 15,000 sq-ft of area. Each lab had 10 monitors, 10 systems, one smart boards, land connections, generator sets and projectors. The computer coordinators were appointed for a period of five years to give computer training to at least 10 teachers. The teachers, in turn, could take charge of the ICT labs and train at least 40 students after the expiry of the five year term of these coordinators.

The coordinators were dismissed from service following the expiry of their term in February 2019 but the labs were not made operational in every school. It was even shown that the teachers had received certificates after completion of training during the summer vacation – which in reality it was a farce.

There was no improvement in the implementation of the scheme as all the designated teachers did not receive their trainings.

Niranjan Mohanty, headmaster of Naugaon Haat High School, said that the labs were lying unused after the abolition of the post of computer coordinators. Moreover, the systems have become defunct due to short-circuit in the electrical installations.

When contacted, Niranjan Behera, district education officer, said around Rs 20 lakh was spent on the establishment of the labs in the schools. However, the teachers failed to receive training due to their apathetic attitude. As a result, the scheme is yet to be fully implemented in the district and has failed to achieve the desired results.

