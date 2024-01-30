Sambalpur: IIM Sambalpur hosted the 5-day ‘Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamp (Phase II)’ at its campus, Monday. Organised by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC), the boot camp was inaugurated by AICTE chairman TG Sitharam in virtual mode from AICTE Headquarters, New Delhi. As many as 81 startups are participating in the bootcamp from the states like Odisha, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Chhattisgarh. Out of them, 40 startups are from Odisha.

In his address, Sitharam acknowledged the successful completion of six IDE boot camps in phase-I and said, “The commencement of phase-II at ten locations of the Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship Bootcamp marks the unique initiative envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The goal is to nurture innovation, design, and entrepreneurial skills among the youths of India.” IIM Sambalpur director Mahadeo Jaiswal said, “Research, innovation, and entrepreneurship are interlinked components of soft power. India is making strides in research and innovation, with efforts to reposition it from a lower rank, albeit challenging in funding.” Jaiswal further said, “It is important for students and innovators to become the job givers and creators rather than job seekers. The focus should extend beyond completing the curriculum.” The introductory address was given by Diwahar Nadar, faculty of IIM Sambalpur while the event was concluded with a vote of thanks by Ishika Jaiswal, faculty of IIM Sambalpur.

At the inaugural day, the participants showcased their innovations in the exhibition. On the fourth day, the local tour will be arranged for the participants to provide them with real-world insights, networking opportunities, and creative inspiration, enhancing their entrepreneurial mindset. On the final day, the student teams pitch their innovations in front of expert panels consisting of startup founders, incubators, lP experts, angel Investors and VCs and knowledge agencies. The IDE Bootcamps exemplify the government’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, propelling India towards becoming a global hub for innovation-driven enterprises.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP