Sambalpur: In a remarkable example of speedy justice under India’s new criminal laws, the SDJM Court of Sambalpur has convicted an accused in a temple idol theft case within just 28 days from the date of the complaint.

The court found Rajanikant Bhainsal guilty under Sections 331(3) and 305(D) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sentenced him to two years of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1,000.

According to the prosecution, temple trustee Loknath Pandey lodged a complaint February 17, 2026, stating that a brass idol of Lord Ganesha weighing around 2 kg had been stolen from the Somnath Baba Temple at Balibandh, which falls under the jurisdiction of Sambalpur Town police station.

Acting promptly on the complaint, Sambalpur police launched a swift investigation.

The accused was arrested February 20, and the stolen idol was successfully recovered during the investigation.

Demonstrating the accelerated pace of investigation under the new criminal laws, the police filed the chargesheet February 27—within just 11 days.

The entire process—from investigation to trial and conviction—was completed in only 28 days, highlighting the improved efficiency in handling criminal cases after the implementation of the new Indian criminal justice framework.

Police officials stated that the case reflects the strong commitment of Sambalpur police to maintaining law and order and ensuring prompt justice.

The Director General of Police of Odisha, YB Khurania, has congratulated the Sambalpur SP and the investigating officer for their swift action and successful conviction in such a short period.