New Delhi: Ahead of the August 6 vice presidential election, the Opposition’s candidate Margaret Alva has written to all MPs. In the letter Margaret Alva has said that if elected, she will work to build bridges between different political parties, forge consensus on national issues and help restore the glory of Parliament. Alva has sent the letter to all all members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, who form the Electoral College.

“If elected Vice-President, I commit myself to work tirelessly to uphold the Constitution and to strengthen our parliamentary democracy. As Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, I will work to build bridges between different political parties, forge consensus on issues of national importance, and help restore the glory of Parliament,” Alva told the MPs in her appeal.

Alva said the support for her nomination from a large number of political parties is an acknowledgement of the over 50 years she has spent in public life, as a member of both Houses of Parliament, a Union Minister, a Governor, and a proud representative of India at the United Nations and on other global platforms.

The BJP-led ruling coalition has fielded former governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for the vice-presidential election.

“Today, Parliament is virtually at a standstill, with communication between members broken. There is distrust, anger, and the inability to debate issues of critical national importance without personal attacks and abuse. This diminishes Parliament and its members in the eyes of the people,” Alva said in the letter.

“The time for change is now. The reason the election to the Vice- President’s post is not subject to a party whip and is by secret ballot, is to give members an opportunity to vote without fear for a candidate they believe will do justice to this critical position. They should choose a candidate who will be impartial, fearless, and run the upper house in a manner befitting its stature,” Alva added.

Alva, a veteran Congress leader, said over these years she has worked for the country with integrity and commitment. “My only aim has been to defend without fear, the Constitution of India… I believe I am that candidate, and I’m writing to ask you for your support and your vote on August 6th,” she said in her appeal to the parliamentarians.