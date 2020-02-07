Girls often use expensive cosmetics to look beautiful. Nowadays, girls also take good care of their hands and feet. This also include enhancing nails, they apply colourful nail polish.

However, these nails are more important to be clean. Fingernails grow from the matrix. The nails are composed largely of keratin, a hardened protein (that is also in skin and hair). They protect the sensitive knuckles of the feet and toes. Nails also aid in lifting objects. But have you ever wondered why is it advised to cut nails from time to time?

Long and dirty nails can potentially cause infections such as pinworms. Long and dirty nails contain dirt and deadly bacteria, which can result in infection. Studies have indicated that bacteria found in the nails cause diarrhea and vomiting, which is very common in children.

In untidy nails, dirty germs can easily enter the body and result in infection, so nails should be taken care of on a regular basis. Children often scratch themselves to relieve itching and if nails are big, they can get hurt at their nostrils and bleed.

Children’s skin is delicate and sensitive and if their mother’s nails are long, it can cause injury to the child. Babies, as well as mothers who care for them, should take adequate care of the hygiene. As they usually handle foods or wash or replace the nasty nappies of infants.

During pregnancy, with the intake of hormones and multivitamins, nails grow faster than normal, but the opposite is that they can become thin and brittle which can result in nails getting stuck in something. If they are dirty, an infection can occur, which can affect the overall health of the mother and fetus.