Often people get into confusing relationships. For example, if you fall in love with your best friend’s sister or brother, this can get very complicated. People share almost everything with their best friends. What if when he/ she is in love with the friend’s sister or brother? It becomes difficult to share this news with him/ her. There is a fear in mind that if your friend objects to your feeling, your friendship may land in trouble. In such a situation, let us tell you what to do and what not to do, so that the friendship remains unaffected.

Friend’s feelings

If you fall in love with a friend’s sister or brother, then before doing anything, you should think about your friend’s feelings. If they do not like your step, it may cause a rift in the friendship.

Feelings of your beloved

If you have started loving a friend’s brother or sister, then before doing anything try to know about what is in the mind of your beloved. Often a friend’s sister starts treating you as her brother or if you are in love with your friend’s brother, then he may treat you like a sister. In such a situation, only after knowing what is on his/ her mind, think about taking the next step.

Don’t take initiative

If you fall in love with a friend’s brother or sister, do not take the initiative. Rather wait for their response. Taking initiative or haste can ruin the relationship. When both of you have same feelings for each other, then only your friend can be persuaded for this relationship. So when you are sure that the person you love loves you too, then you can take the initiative.

Tell a friend

Before expressing love to your best friend’s sibling or getting into a relationship, open your heart to the friend so that he/ she does not feel deceived. Wait for the right time, tell your friend about your love. Along with this, be ready for his good and bad reactions.

Harmony between friendship and love

If you fall in love with a friend’s brother or sister, then you have to handle two relationships at once. In this type of relationship, it is most important that love does not come between friendships. Along with this, walk-in harmony between love and friendship.