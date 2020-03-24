New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Maneka Gandhi Monday lashed out at the pet shop owners for leaving the animals and birds in their shops during the lockdown and appealed to the people to make a call to police or write to her office to inform about the same.

“Pet shops are locking up with their animals and birds inside. These will die in two days. If you see a pet shop and hear animals inside call the police or let me know at gandhim@nic.in,” Maneka Gandhi, who is also a well-known animal activist, said in a tweet.

The former Union Minister’s remarks came after the government Sunday announced complete lockdown of the markets in several parts of the country amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic crisis.

Following the lockdown of the markets only medical stores, grocery stores and the vegetable and fruits shops included in the essential commodities have been allowed to open their shops.

The total number of COVID-19 patients neared 500-mark in India with nine deaths Monday.

IANS