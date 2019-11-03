New Delhi: If you are using an iPhone 5, do not forget to update its software as Apple has warned that without an iOS update the device will not support App Store, iCloud, email, and web browsing from Sunday.

“Starting just before 12:00 a.m. UTC (5.30 p.m. India time) on November 3, 2019, iPhone 5 will require an iOS update to maintain accurate GPS location and to continue to use functions that rely on correct date and time, including App Store, iCloud, email, and web browsing,” the company said in a statement.

“This is due to the GPS time rollover issue that began affecting GPS-enabled products from other manufacturers on April 6, 2019. Affected Apple devices are not impacted until just before 12:00 a.m. UTC on November 3, 2019,” the company added.

The devices affected and needing updates are the iPhone 5 and the fourth-generation iPad with Wi-Fi and Cellular needing to be updated to iOS 10.3.4.

“If the update to iPhone 5 is not completed by November 3, 2019, you will be required to back up and restore using a Mac or PC in order to update because over-the-air software updates and iCloud Backup will not work,” Apple said.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 4s, first-generation iPad mini Wi-Fi and Cellular, iPad 2 with Wi-Fi and CDMA Cellular, and the third-generation iPad with Wi-Fi and Cellular should be updated to iOS 9.3.6.

IANS