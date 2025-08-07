Bhubaneswar: The IG of Odisha Police Crime Branch, S Shyni, who was heading the probe into the death of a college student due to self-immolation in Balasore, has gone on leave till August 15, officials said Wednesday.

Shyni, the chief of the Crime Against Women and Children Wing (CAWCW), went on leave from Tuesday, a day after the arrest of two ABVP leaders on charge of abetment of suicide of the student, who set herself on fire July 12 and succumbed to burn injuries July 14 at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

Crime Branch SP Anirudha Routray has been asked to head the investigation in the absence of Shyni.

“IGP Shyni has gone on leave on personal work. Routray will supervise the Balasore student’s self-immolation death case,” Vinaytosh Mishra, DG, Crime Branch, told PTI.

“Her going on leave has nothing to do with the arrest of the two student leaders,” Mishra added.

The 20-year-old second-year student of FM College in Balasore had set herself on fire, protesting against alleged sexual harassment by a professor of the institute.

The Crime Branch had taken up investigation into the case July 16.

So far, four persons – two Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leaders, the accused professor and a former principal of the college – have been arrested in the case.