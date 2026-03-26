Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) has created direct market linkages to support farmers by eliminating middlemen. Under the initiative, tomatoes are being procured through self-help groups (SHGs) and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) from Ganjam, Cuttack, Angul, Jharsuguda and Jagatsinghpur districts.

As of March 24, a total of 128.30 metric tonnes of tomatoes have been collected, including 53 MT from Cuttack, 33.80 MT from Ganjam, 20 MT from Angul, 18 MT from Jharsuguda, and 3.50 MT from Jagatsinghpur. All the produce has either been procured or dispatched to Bharat Masala under the direct market linkage mechanism. Officials said the initiative is already benefiting a large number of farmers across the five districts by ensuring assured market access and fair pricing. By reducing reliance on intermediaries, the programme is expected to enhance farmers’ incomes while strengthening the rural economy.