Parjang: The campus of Indira Gandhi Institute of Technology (IGIT) at Sarang under Parjang police limits in Dhenkanal district witnessed student unrest Tuesday night following which the institute authorities ordered its students to vacate all hostels immediately.

According to a source, two factions each from third year and final year B-Tech students entered into an altercation due to an unascertained reason. The incident gave rise to a scuffle between the senior and junior students of the institution. Later, the student groups amicably resolved the issue.

However, a fresh brawl was witnessed among the two factions late at night, the institute’s director Satyabrata Mahanta expressed.

On being informed by IGIT authorities, police rushed to the institute. Keeping in mind the palpable tension prevailing among students, adequate police force has been deployed inside the campus. Police has been guarding the hostels round the clock. Situation is under control now, Parjang police station IIC Soubhagya Kumar Swain said.

PNN