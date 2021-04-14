Bhubaneswar: More students and employees of Odisha University of Agriculture & Technology (OUAT) and Rama Devi Women’s University in Bhubaneswar tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.

According to an official source, three more students of Rama Devi Women’s University have been infected with the deadly virus. Earlier, one female student had tested positive for the virus Tuesday. Besides, a faculty of the university had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

Likewise, four more persons including two students of OUAT have contracted the infection. One employee and a professor of the country’s second-oldest agricultural university have been found infected, the source added.

Meanwhile, both the universities have been sanitised as part of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of infection, following detection of the COVID-19 positive cases.

PNN