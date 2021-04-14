Sambalpur: Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla of Sambalpur district will soon have a second COVID care facility with 300 beds, Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra informed Wednesday.

The Chief Secretary said this during his official visit to take stock of the surging COVID-19 cases here. He was accompanied by Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra, Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Director of Health Services including a number of other senior officials.

Mohapatra and the senior officials are on tour to review the COVID-19 situation in Western Odisha districts as per Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s orders, a district administration official said.

The senior officials inspected available infrastructure facilities at VIMSAR including the existing COVID care facility. Prior to reaching Burla, they also reviewed the COVID-19 situations in Jharsuguda and Bargarh districts.

Later, the team of officials decided on the second COVID care hospital to be constructed on VIMSAR premises.

The proposed second COVID care facility will be set up at the newly constructed medicine ward of VIMSAR, an official source added.

Notably, the second facility will have 250 general beds with oxygen facilities and 50 intensive-care units (ICUs) as well.

The new facility will be ready within 10 days. Apart from this, 30 new ICUs will be added to the existing COVID care facility.

PNN